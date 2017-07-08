Gyan Will Shine In Turkey …Yaw Preko

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana international Yaw Preko has tipped Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to excel in Turkey.

Gyan, 31, completed a move to Turkish outfit Kayserispor on a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year earlier this week.

The former Sunderland hitman, who spent last season on loan with UAE side Al Ahli from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG was earlier linked to Bursaspor but the move fell through due to his high wage demand.

Gyan arrives at the Kadir Has Stadium with a reputation as a prolific frontman after proving his clout for the clubs he’s lined up for in his career.

And Preko, who spent six seasons in Turkey, playing for clubs such as Fenerbahce, Yimpas Yozgatspor and Gaziantespor believes his compatriot has what it takes to take the league by storm due to his insatiable appetite for goals.

“Turkey is a place where people worship football hence it’s a blessing for every footballer to play in that country,” Preko told Happy FM.

“It’s a country where black players are cherished, and I can say on authority that the six years I spent there were the best periods during my football career but the only challenge is with their journalist because just like Ghana, they criticize a lot.”

“It’s great that Gyan has moved there because I believe he can raise the flag of Ghana high like we did in our days; (Augustine) Arhinful, (Richard) Arhinful, (Sam) Johnson and (Stephen) Appiah.

“I believe he has what it takes to become an instant hit. It’s better late than never and I wish him good luck,” Preko concluded.