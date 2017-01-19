Gyan Took Advantage Of Our Naivety- Uganda Coach Declares

Uganda head trainer Milutin Sredojevic ( Micho) has blamed his side’s 0-1 loss to sheer naivety.

The Cranes of Uganda played tactically, were very stronger, composed but surrendered a slender defeat to their West African opponents on Tuesday afternoon on amateurish grounds.

And to their coach, Black Stars captain’s rich experience, having played to major soccer leagues including the EPL did the trick for Ghana.

He blamed his charges for demonstrating gross inexperience on a big platform like the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Michu said after the match that “Unfortunately, such competition does not accept such silly mistakes. It is a big stage and you must have the mental toughness to play.”

“There was clearly an element of naivety on our side and the experienced Asamoah Gyan took advantage of it to get a penalty for his side.”

“ When you are playing on a big stage, especially against a team like Ghana with a lot of experienced players, you must play well and be more composed.”

“These are players who play on the television for us to see each week; they are good at what they do.

“The way and manner they were able to soak the pressure we mounted on them in the second half was a demonstration of their immense experience.”

The Serbian trainer however praised his players for showing promise in the second half and for demonstrating that they have what it takes to progress subsequently.

To him, going the extra mile is the only way to go past the Group stage.

Uganda have not played in the championship since 1978.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil

Courtesy: Kenpong Travels/ Sahel Sahara Bank