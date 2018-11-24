Gyan Targets AFCON Glory

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says he is hoping to add the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title to his tally of accolades before retiring from international football.

The 33-year-old has featured in six Afcon finals since 2008, scoring in each but is yet to win the competition.

With his international career apparently drawing to a close, the Kayserispor star hopes to be at his best at Cameroon 2019, which looks like his final chance to win a major trophy with the Black Stars.

“I’ve achieved a lot personally but I want to do well and win the Afcon next year before I call it a day,” Gyan told Fox FM.

“I’d be elated to win the title as the Black Stars captain before I retire. It’s basically the only thing I’ve not been able to achieve so far in my career. It would be a dream come true for me to finally lift it.

“But before we can win it next year, I believe we have to be united as a country and defend the flag of Ghana because togetherness is key in every success story,” he added.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 caps. However, a troublesome knee injury has kept him out of international duties since September 2017.