Gyan Strikes In Stars Win 

Asamoah Gyan

Substitutes Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong scored for Ghana yesterday when they beat Uzbek giants Bunyokdor 2-0 in a friendly match for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan scored for the Black Stars with his first touch of the game on 67 minutes before Acheampong extended the advantage with another strike eight minutes later.

The Black Stars totally dominated the game from the start but found the Asian Champions League campaigners hard nut to crack as they were very organised in the defence.

Ghana had several chances to open the scoring in the first half but the goalkeeper was spot on with three saves while debutante Bernard Tekpetey missed narrowly from 30 yards.

Andre Ayew’s powerful header was held by the shot stopper before the goalkeeper produced a similar save to prevent Jordan Ayew from getting the opener.

Christian Atsu’s trickery helped him to reach the box but with the goalkeeper beaten the Asians cleared the ball off the line.

Avram Grant made several changes after the break and that brought instant results with Gyan at the right place with the tap- in to open the scoring.

Hardworking Tekpetey worked his way through the defence but his powerful shot was blocked only for Acheampong to tap it in to seal the victory.

The game was the Black Stars first since the start of their preparation for the tournament in Gabon.

Ghana are likely to play a second match before they depart for Gabon on Friday.

The Black Stars are in a tough group as they play Uganda, Egypt and Mali in Group D.