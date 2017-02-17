What's New
Gyan Strikes On Return

February 17, 2017

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan scored on his return from the African Cup of Nations in Gabon despite the brouhaha over his ‘unethical haircut.’

The Al-Ahly loanee added his name to the score sheet in their 3-0 win over Hatta in the Arabian Gulf League few minutes after he was introduced in the 82nd minute.

The former Sunderland man, on-loan from Shanghai SIPG, has three league goals in nine appearances to his credit.

Ahmed Khalil opened the scoring 17 minutes before recess and scored a personal second in the 77th minute before Gyan consolidated the lead.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

