Gyan Sports Centre Will Help Ghana …Isaac Asiamah

JJ joined by others for the ceremonial kick-off

Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has said in plain words that the construction of the Asamoah Gyan Sports Centre will help Ghana as a whole and students of Accra Academy in particular.

Commissioning the $200,000 Astro Turf at the school’s compound at Bubiiashie near Kaneshie in Accra, the Sports Minister mentioned that the gesture typifies high level of volunteerism.

As a result, he has called on all to celebrate the Black Stars captain for his exemplary leadership qualities and giving back to his alma mater.

Speaking on behalf of President Akufo Addo, he expressed the wish that the school accord the beautiful facility with floodlight the maintenance it deserves.

The Sports Minister pointed out that “ We are proud of the achievement of the skipper Black Stars captain , it marks an important feature on the country’s football calendar; a Black Stars captain giving back to his former school single-handedly. This facility will not only help students of Accra Academy but the entire nation a lot.”

He added that “We need to celebrate the achievements of personalities like Gyan, we need a high sense of volunteerism and patriotism; this is what has been demonstrated here. That volunteering culture is what we need in our young men and women; dying for mother Ghana.

“For me, what is important after the commissioning is how we maintain this facility. We are proud of you, Ghana is proud of you,” said the Minister.

Gyan enumerated a long chain of charity projects the Asamoah Gyan Foundation has embarked on costing over ¢5m in the last five years as well as employing hundreds of Ghanaian youth including raising a world boxing champion.

The Stars skipper said “I may not be the best talent ever, but this pitch will produce more football talents for Ghana.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation Sammy Anim Addo indicated that the second phase of the commissioning would be the construction of tartan tracks and a sports centre as the third phase.

The school, led by Samuel Ofori-Adjei(Headmaster) in return presented a citation to the player for his meritorious service.

Former president John Rawlings, Adjin Tettey founder of the school’s popular slogan ‘Accra Aca-Bleoo’(’51) were among the dignitaries who graced the event.

Two ceremonial games, cultural display and musical performance characterized the commissioning.

Gyan, who conceived the idea of the construction of the pitch in 2015, left the school in 2002 after receiving sound Physical Education instructions from tutor coach Sarpong (Shapiro).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum