Gyan Shows Fans Love

Gyan (In cap) with some of the fans after the session

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has signed autographs for fans of his new club, who bought his jersey at the club’s shop over the weekend.

The Ghanaian legend has hit the back of the net three times even before the start of the league.

The fans expressed great joy for meeting the striker, who heartily interacted with them and took pictures with them after the autograph session.

“It’s been a wonderful session, like I said earlier, the fans here are amazing, they believe in what they support, they love soccer, and they love their players.

“As you can see, they are here in their numbers for me to autograph the shirts they bought from this shop,” he said in an interview.

Gyan is Ghana’s top scorer with 51 goals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum