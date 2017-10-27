Gyan Shines In Kayserispor Win

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored as Kayserispor grabbed an injury-time winner to edge Yesil Bursa 2-1 in the Turkish Cup match on Thursday afternoon.

Deniz Türüç scored in the 94th minute to ensure Kayserispor progress into the next stage of the Ziraat Turkey Cup at the Minareli Çavu Spor Tesisleri.

The Ghanaian superstar gave the visitors the lead on 44 minutes before Kadir Turhan pulled parity in the 68th minute.

However, when the game appeared to be heading for a 1-1 stalemate, Türüç popped up to score four minutes into injury-time to hand Kayserispor the all-important win.

The former Sunderland hitman has played only three matches in the Turkish Super Liq, managing full throttle against lower side Van Büyükehir Belediyesporin.

