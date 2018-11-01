header ad banner
Gyan Shines In Kayserispor Win

November 1, 2018

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, yesterday recorded his first goal of the season when Kayserispor claimed an emphatic   6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup.

It was Gyan’s first start of the campaign. He also provided two assists in a game he gave a very good account of himself.

His compatriot, midfielder Bernard Mensah also added his name to the score sheet or Kayserispor.

Gyan was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

Recurrent minor injuries have plagued Asamoah Gyan’s campaign in Turkey, managing just three games in all competitions.

 

