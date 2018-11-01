Gyan Shines In Kayserispor Win

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, yesterday recorded his first goal of the season when Kayserispor claimed an emphatic 6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup.

It was Gyan’s first start of the campaign. He also provided two assists in a game he gave a very good account of himself.

His compatriot, midfielder Bernard Mensah also added his name to the score sheet or Kayserispor.

Gyan was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

Recurrent minor injuries have plagued Asamoah Gyan’s campaign in Turkey, managing just three games in all competitions.