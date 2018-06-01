Gyan Salutes Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan, has heaped praises on the team that beat Japan in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Gyan, who missed the game due to personal reasons was happy with the performance of the new boys and adds it’s a good preparation match for the country as they continue with preparations for AFCON 2019.

In his absence, Thomas Partey, the Atletico Madrid midfielder led the inexperience side to a 2-0 victory, after captaining the side and scoring the opener with a sublime free-kick.

Levante UD’s young forward, Emmanuel Boateng, scored the second from the spot on his international debut.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan, who is in the country and watched the game between Liberty Professionals and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Carl Reindorf Park on Wednesday, shared his excitement in the team’s win.

“We all want the team to win games and so when we travel and win games like that, everybody becomes happy,” he said. “Although I didn’t watch the game, I was following via live reports,” he added.

“At the end of the day, we won and we are all happy so we have to encourage the boys for the next game so they can win again.”

The 32 year old Kayserispor forward also explained reasons for his absence, citing personal reasons for his unavailability in the squad.

“There were a lot things that I had to do so I called the management to ask permission and it was granted and at the end of the day, we needed new players into the team.”

“There are a lot of players that are doing well outside the country and we had to test them and they all came and did well in the friendly,” he said.

Ghana will play Iceland on June 7th in another international friendly.

Ghanasoccernet