Gyan Returns In Style

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is back in style after suffering from an in injury few days ago.

The Al-Ahly hitman started from the bench and his inclusion the few minutes he lasted on the pitch made a huge difference.

He replaced Waleed Hussain and perfectly provided the assist in Al Ahli’s 2-1 win over Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf League over the weekend.

Everton Ribeiro connected home Gyan’s perfect pass for the match winner five minutes to the end of the clash.

Last week, the former Sunderland man limped off Al Ahli’s Champions League defeat against Uzbek side Lokomotiv.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum