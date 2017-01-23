Gyan Powers Stars To Quarters

Asamoah Gyan

A 22nd minute perfect header from Asamoah Gyan was enough to hand the Black Stars their quarter finals ticket in the ongoing African Cup of Nations at Port Gentil in Gabon on Saturday.

It was striker Jordan Ayew who provided the needed assist for the Black Stars skipper to extend his Nations Cup goal tally record to eight and 49 in all Stars competitions.

The Stars probed further to double the lead before the break but the Malians resisted the many times Dede Ayew and co tried in attack.

And like it happened in their opening game, they struggled to contain their West African neighbors after recess.

Coach Avram Grant explaining what has accounted for the struggle said “we should not take the first half also for granted. Of course, the bad nature of the pitch has also contributed to our play.”

To the Israeli trainer, it was his wish that Ghana tops the group to avoid changing venue but again the pitch remains his major concern.

He promised that Ghana will approach the Egypt game with all seriousness on Wednesday despite having qualified for the quarter final already.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentile