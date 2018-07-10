Gyan Pledges To Bounce Back

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is brimming with optimism to bounce back in style next season, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Recurrent minor injuries have plagued the fire forward’s career in recent months but he has given the assurance to return to his earlier form in the coming season.

To the former Sunderland man, he has prepared mentally and feels much better physically to rediscover his rhythm.

His predicament since arriving in the modish-conscious country of Turkey, has seen very little of the stuff he is made of, scoring on few occasions.

That has informed the 32-year-old’s decision to settle for a pay cut as well as to continue his stay at Kayserispor to prove a point this season.

He mentioned in an interview that the decision to take lower remuneration was to pay back for the immense love the club’s management and fans had demonstrated since arriving in Turkey from Al Ahly.

Gyan said “Ahead of the upcoming season, we’ve had a discount in my contract and I’m going to play for one portion out of three as compared to my previous contract. It is well deserving due to the factors.

“I cannot leave the club and the love of the fans without a reward since I believe I’ll return to my old days, next season.

“I’ve explained the situation leading to my decision for a pay cut to the administration. I believe it was an unfair profit [for me] after the first season, so I offered a refund,” he told Ghanaweb

Gyan is Africa’s World Cup top scorer with five goals, as well as Ghana’s, having scored a little over 50 goals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum