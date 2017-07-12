Gyan On Penalty, Turkey And Russia

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says if there is any ghost in his career he seeks to exorcise then, it is the ‘penalty ghost’.

The country’s top scorer resumed his five-year penalty break with a miss in the US-Ghana international friendly few days ago.

He explained that his decision to step forward for the spot kick was purely on breaking the myth surrounding his penalty kicks.

To the fine striker, the misconception associating his name with penalty miss remains a challenge he has purposed to erase from his illustrious career.

Having succeeded in Europe and Asia, playing for clubs as Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Al-Ain among others, the established footballer believes he is one of the best penalty takers around.

Dr Gyan said in an interview “l am an expert when it comes to penalties, l wanted to break that jinx that Asamoah always misses penalties when it comes to the Black Stars, hence my decision to take the US penalty. Unfortunately, l missed it. I was the leader, and as such l wanted to take responsibility.

“I have scored 90% from the spot at club level, so the perception out there that am a bad penalty taker is neither here nor there. Great players at one point or the other miss penalties, it is not any player’s intention to miss a penalty.”

He added that “My late mom advised me against taking spot kicks after the one l missed against Zambia in Gabon which l obeyed but l have rescinded my decision to take it again. Dede is the first penalty taker and l follow, so we will know what to do when a penalty opportunity presents itself in a game.”

Russia

Ghana has a slim chance of making a fourth streak World Cup appearance after a shaky start to the Russia campaign.

The Black Stars have just a point from two games, five clear points behind leaders Egypt.

Notwithstanding the points difference, Dr Gyan is hopeful Ghana still has the chance to be part of the 32 countries that will meet in Russia next June.

“For us the playing body, it is not over, until it is over, l believe we can still make it; all we have to do is to win all our remaining matches. I have the feeling that we will make it. We need to be mentally tough.

New Marriage (Turkey-Kayserispor)

Dr Gyan has described the rapturous reception that greeted his arrival in Turkey for his new marriage ( signing) to Kayserispor as amazing and one of a kind in his entire career at club level saying, “It was amazing, l haven’t seen such reception in my career.”

And responding to whether the wild expectation from the fans will not put pressure on him, he answered in the affirmative saying.

“Of course, it will put pressure on me, but l like pressure, it makes me go the extra mile, it depends on how you handle and manage it. I came from the bench to score two times when we last played Turkey, may be that accounted for the warm reception. ”

Giving Back To Society

The lethal striker outside the pitch has touched many lives through projects and some directly.

“I always want to give back to society. I have been doing a lot on the quiet but my team suggested l make it known to the public,” he said on Sports Highlights.

Among the many projects he has constructed are boreholes and recently a modern day astro turf at Accra Academy which would be commissioned in the coming days. It was projects like the above that has earned him the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him over the weekend.

Baffour Gyan

The former Sunderland man has described Baffour Gyan as the brain behind his success and at a point referred him as his (Asamoah) guardian angel.

To him, his big brother blazed the trail and prophesied that Gyan will complete his(Baffour) unfinished soccer business for clubs and country.

US-Ghana Friendly

To Gyan, the US-Ghana game was a useful exercise taking into account the opportunity it offered the new players.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum