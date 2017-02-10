Gyan Is Peerless …Avram Grant

Avram Grant

Departing Ghana Coach Avram Grant says getting a player of Asamoah Gyan’s specie would not come handy.

He told this writer exclusively that in the striker lie immeasurable qualities any coach would desire.

The motivator as many players refer to him has as a result suggested that the country accord him all the respect he deserves and be drafted in to the Black Stars Management team when he quits football in future.

He noted that the Black Stars’ captain ability to use both legs as well as the head to score places him among top breed strikers in the world.

To the Israeli tactician, the former Sunderland front man has a lot to offer the senior national soccer side.

“Gyan is a fantastic striker, in fact a complete one, few strikers are like him. He is strong in the air and can score with both legs. You know he didn’t train with the team in Dubai yet he was wonderful against Mali.”

“He is one of the best strikers in the last 20 years and Didier Drogba aptly described him as the greatest potential. He should be celebrated and encouraged to be around the team even after retiring to share his great experience with the younger generation.”

“ In the 2015 Nations Cup for example, he returned from a malaria ailment and from nothing, he sent us to the quarter final. He walks in games sometimes but you can trust him with what he can do when the opportunity presents itself.”

The Al Ahly man is the country’s top scorer with 49 goals after over hundred appearances.

He also holds an enviable World Cup record as the continent’s top scorer as well as Ghana’s Nations Cup top scorer.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum