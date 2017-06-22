Gyan Motivated Me …Ralph Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena

Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena has said the brace against Ethiopia was motivated by captain Asamoah Gyan.

The FC Zurich striker scored two goals and provided an assist on his debut Ghana appearance as the Stars crashed Ethiopia 5-0 in last Sunday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world, it’s a pleasure to play with Gyan. I learn a lot from him even in training we keep talking, we keep communicating and how I have to move and everything,” Dwamena told Ultimate FM.

“He told me on his debut he scored, so he will be very glad if I also scored on my debut and thanks be to God I scored two and he was like ‘yeah come let’s celebrate’”, Dwamena disclosed.

“I really look forward to play a lot of games with him which I believe will be an opportunity for me to gain much experience from the ace striker”, he added.