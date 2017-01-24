Gyan Is A Legend… Atsu Proclaims

Asamoah Gyan

New Castle in-form winger Christian Atsu has accorded team mate Asamoah Gyan the high profile status of a legend.

Atsu said in a press conference on Sunday morning that the Black Stars captain’s exceptional leadership qualities aptly fits into the legendary status.

To him, Gyan has succeded in breathing optimism to the team which has caught up well with the entire team to achieve their aim of lifting the ultimate.

And describing the Al Ahly hit man in simple terms, he said ” Gyan is a legend, l can describe beyond that.”

Atsu, who has settled so well in the on going championship, with a man-of-the match prize already in his trophy cabinet said Gyan’s contribution to the national team cause should be highly commended.

The former FC Porto man added that ” We shouldn’t wait for him to retire to ascribe to hin all the praise. His contribution is immeasurable, both for country and club.

“Some of us came to meet him in the team, and like wine, he is maturing by the day, he now relaxes, but when he gets the ball, he knows exactly what to do. It is high time we saluted him. He is such a great player.”

Gyan, with 49 goals to his credit for country and a record of eight b AFCON, would be aiming to extend his tally as Ghana take on Egypt tomorrow in their last Group game.

Gyan is also joint Africa’s World Cup top scorer with six goals.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil