Gyan Jets Off To Turkey …Amid Wild Expectation

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan last night flew out of the country to his new base-Turkey for pre-season, having spent seven years in Asia.

Having scored 51 for his country; making him Ghana’s top scorer, fans of his new love (Keyserispor) are in great expectation for his service.

The country’s top scorer flew on the wings of a colourful Astro Turf commissioning for his second cycle school (Accra Academy), a ceremony which drew thousands to the school’s Bubiiashie premises in Accra on Tuesday.

While in the country, he trained with his boyhood club, Liberty Professionals, a side he featured for just a season before moving to Italy for greener pastures.

The 31-year-old forward is rediscovering his true self having suffered streak of injuries in the last few months.

His new employers-Keyserispor excused the Africa’s World Cup top scorer from training for few days after putting pen-to-paper for the Turkish side.

He said few hours to departure that “It’s been a wonderful vacation, I believe the pitch to my former school will go a long way to produce more soccer talents. And as the Minister put it at the commissioning, Ghana will be the beneficiary.

“I am expecting to adjust quickly on arrival and praying for a great season ahead. The fans are in an expectant mood to see me in action, which puts some amount of pressure on me.

“I love the pressure, I have psyched myself up and bracing for the challenge ahead, I am trusting God to make an indelible mark on the Turkish soil.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum