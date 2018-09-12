‘Gyan Has Problem With His Coach’

Asamoah Gyan

Local Manager for Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain, Sammy Anim Addo has attributed the former’s recent inactivity to a strain relationship with Kayserispor coach, Ertugrul Saglam.

Gyan has seen little action this season; starting from the bench when he replaced compatriot, Benard Mensah, in their 0-0 drawn game with Malatyaspor few weeks ago.

To Anim Addo, the situation is compelling the 32-year-old striker to look elsewhere for regular playing time.

Anim Addo told TV 3 that ”Asamoah Gyan is currently having problems with his coach. Don’t be surprised if he moves in the January transfer window.”

He added ”Gyan is fit and he hasn’t been experiencing injuries of late because he had a very good therapy during pre-season

”In his last match, he played about 25 minutes for his team.”

Gyan, who signed for the Turkish top flight league side in July 2017, is yet to hit the back of the net this season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum