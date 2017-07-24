Gyan Grateful To All …For A Successful Pitch Commissioning

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has linked his successful soccer career to the massive support from his teeming fans across the globe, particularly Ghana.

Gyan said in an exclusive interview with this writer that he looks back to his career with pride and believes it was the fans that made it happen.

To him, criticism from the fans kept him on his toes and believe his success story should not be decoupled from the ‘pressure’ from the fans.

Having chalked great successes for clubs and country, the newly-signed Kayserispor attacker considers the construction of $300,000 astro for his alma mater(Accra Academy)remains one of his cherished projects.

Gyan said from Austria yesterday, where he is currently having preseason with his club “As I pointed out last week, I have invested more than a $2m on charity, but I must say the astro pitch construction is very dear to my heart.

“I felt fulfilled the day it was commissioned, a lot raced through my mind as I sat by former president John Rawlings and the Sports Minister during the commissioning. In that astro turf lies great opportunity to produce more footballers not only for the school, but the country as a whole .

“But I must admit, I couldn’t have done it alone without the fans criticisms that urged me on to prove my worth. Through that contracts, suitors came for my services and as a result, see what has come out of it; a training facility which if it was there at my time, I believe many more Asamoah Gyans would have emerged.

“I owe the fans tons of appreciation, the Board of Accra Academy and the Asamoah Gyan Foundation. I thank those who contributed in diverse ways to make the construction, supervision and commissioning a huge success; thank you Ghana for the opportunity to serve this great country. I promise to continue to act as a worthy ambassador at my new club.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum