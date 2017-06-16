Gyan Gets Honorary Doctorate

Gyan (6th R) poses with staff of Accra Academy, Team Baby Jet and the rep. from Alfred Nobel University after the inspection yesterday

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan’s works-on and off the pitch has gained international recognition.

As a result, Alfred Nobel University, a renowned educational honorary institution in Ukraine has lined up a comprehensive program-a two-fold honour from the University.

And on July 8, the top notch institution will fly down from Ukraine to confer the honors on the country’s all time top scorer in an expected grand ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Faculty of Law.

Yesterday, a representative from the Alfred Noble University expressed gross satisfaction about the numerous humanitarian projects the striker has undertaken in the country; meriting the doctorate honours.

He told newsmen after inspecting the world class Astro turf constructed by the striker at his alma mater (Accra Academy) that, “I am here, representing the Alfred Nobel University, one of the best in the World to inspect projects done by Gyan to merit this award, and I must confess, it is beyond my expectation.

“He has contributed so much to football and social development of mother Ghana, and deserves commendation, hence this award.”

Responding to the great honour, Gyan said “…certainly it will urge me on to do more, when I came around to see the astro turf, I felt happy and the recognition tells me whatever one does, if executed well, there comes a day of reckoning, I thank the higher learning institution for the honour.”

The award is in two folds- The Alfred Nobel Doctorate on a golden plate reserved for persons who have contributed immensely to the development of their countries and the Honorary Personality of Exemplary Leadership Award from World International Award.

Other recipients of the prestigious Award are President Akufo Addo, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Kudalor, among others.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum