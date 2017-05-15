Gyan Ends League On High

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan was the difference as he scored the winning goal for Al Ahli who piped Bani Yas 2-1 on the final day of the Arabian Gulf League.

His sixth goal for the Red Knights this season and it came at the time Ahli needed the maximum points to finish on a high.

Senegalese striker Diop Makhete 7th minute strike was cancelled out by bottom club Bani Yas through Nigerian attacker Ezekiel Henty in the 21st minute.

Both teams went into the break level but Gyan settled the contest in the 53rd minute when he scored the winner.

Gyan lasted the entire duration of the match and was booked in the 40th minute.

The game was his ninth start in 26 matches for Ahli and he now has an assist and six goals to his name.