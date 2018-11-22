‘Gyan Didn’t Request For DNA Postponement’

Asamoah Gyan and Wife

DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered that Baffour Gyan, elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain, did not request for postponement of the DNA test scheduled for last week as widely speculated.

It emerged that the striker’s elder brother has prayed the court to postpone the date of the DNA test regarding the annulment of his (Asamoah) marriage with Gifty Gyan.

But what this paper has intercepted which has accounted for the delay in the DNA test to ascertain whether or not the three children between the couple are indeed for the player, is purely on economic grounds.

Indications are that Gifty, who currently is in the UK, has insisted on flying back home on condition that she flies on a business class ticket of 25,000 Euros and economy tickets for the three children.

The stalemate, according to our checks, had necessitated the Court to request for the player’s Bank Statement to determine whether to grant Gifty’s request or not.

It has also come up that the issue of Gifty requesting for the DNA test to be supervised by the Ghana Police Hospital (Criminal Investigation Department -CID) was neither here nor there taking into account that the medical facility does not render such operations.

Gifty’s Marriage Certificate Pops Up

Meanwhile, Gify’s alleged first marriage certificate has popped up.

And according to the marriage document, Gifty who is known as Sandra Gifty Gyamesi got married to her alleged husband, Eugene Odame Antwi, on February 26, 2002 at Tema Municipal Assembly.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

The Ghana all time top scorer has admitted that his marriage is on the rocks and had clarified that the process that is ongoing at the Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.

Gyan has since grown cold towards Gifty after realising that she was already married to an Italy-based Ghanaian.

Below is the Marriage Certificate.