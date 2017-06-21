 Gyan Describes Muntari  As Tactical

Sulley Muntari

Famous Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has described ex-Ghana trio of Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston as tactical.

The former Sunderland hitman attributed his success story to his former national team mates’ contribution to him (Gyan) on and off the pitch.

Gyan, currently in town said the above mentioned midfielders’ deep understanding of the game made ‘life’ easy on the field for him.

Besides the huge tactical and technical support, Gyan revealed that their (Trio) pieces of advice they offered during their days in camp helped him in his illustrious career.

He said in an interview that “I have really missed three main players for the Black Stars in camp, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston.

“These players really know how to assist me a lot both on the playing field and off the field.

“Their advice keeps me going stronger. They really give me good passes and watch your movements before passing.”

Gyan is expected to lead the Stars for their international friendlies in the US against USA and Mexico on June 28 and early July.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum