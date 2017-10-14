 Gyan Bounces Back

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has returned to Kayserispor first team training ahead of the side’s Turkish League clash with Karabukspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Gyan has not featured for Anatolian Star since suffering a thigh injury on international duty with Ghana in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium last month.

The 31-year-old was pictured in action at the team’s training ground as they prepare for the trip to the Dr. Necmetti Stadium on Saturday.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that coach Marius Sumudica is keen to field the Ghana skipper in the encounter as they hope to continue their scintillating start to the campaign.

The side’s joint top scorer Sebastian Varela could miss the clash despite returning to training this week likewise Oleksandr Kucher and Ryan Mendes, who returned from the international break with minor knocks.

Kayserispor are third on the SuperLig standings with 14 points after seven games.