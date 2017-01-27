Gyan Bemoans Gabon Pitches

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is the latest casualty of the bad nature of the pitch for the African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The former Sunderland man lasted just 36 minutes in the Ghana-Egypt game due to a thigh injury.

And speaking to the media at the mixed zone on Monday night Gyan said “l have been complaining about this pitch from day one, it’s not good for our muscle.”

“l am in pain now, will have the MRI scan to ascertain the extent of the injury.”

“About four or five players are out of the competition because of injury and l am a victim of the pitch.”

The Al Ahly man admitted the enormity of the Egypt game saying, “It was very difficult to penetrate their defense. We have lost, we can’t blame anyone, the most important thing is that we are still in the competition.”

Already, left back Baba Rahman, Burkina Faso’s Jonathan Patriopa, Egypt’s two goalies etc had been victims of the pitches.

Result of the Gyan MRI scan was not available at press time.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil

COURTESY: ICE GOLD MINERAL WATER/ SAHEL SAHARA BANK