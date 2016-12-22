Gyan Battle Ready For Gabon

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan says he is armed to the teeth for next January’s African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Injuries have blighted his bright career in the last few months during his latter days in China and early period with his new employers Al Ahly; making him produce an average performance this season.

But Gyan, who lasted the entire duration in their league clash against Al-Ittihad Kalba has mentioned that he feels energetic, well composed, mentally ready and poised to lead the Stars to wrestle the ultimate in the forthcoming soccer fiesta.

He said that ”I am ready for the tournament, physically and mentally. We all know what is at stake. We came so close the last time and this time we really want to win it.”

”I have the hope and believe we will win next year’s title, we just have to go out there and work hard.”

The 31st edition of the biennial continental soccer tournament is Gyan’s sixth after making his debut in 2008 when Ghana hosted the event and placed third.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum