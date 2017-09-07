Gyan Out For 3 Weeks

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan would be out of action for 21 days, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The Kayrispor forward picked the injury when Ghana hosted Congo in their World Cup qualifier in Kumasi barely a week a ago.

Notwithstanding the injury, Gyan joined his junior counterparts who recorded a resounding victory (5-1) in the return leg in Congo last Tuesday.

Throwing light on how long he will be away, he said “After the first game, I went for a scan and there was a stretch in the muscle and so it going to take between 2-3 weeks to heal.”

The former Sunderland man added that “I have to go to my club and start treatment and make sure I return to the pitch as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has praised the side that thumped their Congolese counterparts profusely saying, “This time, we were tactically disciplined and we were very composed. Everyone moved the right way and the display was unlike the first match in Kumasi.

“That day, we could not convert our chances and we made mistakes. People saw that we put our chances away in this second match and that was the difference.

Everything worked well for us and we deserved the victory. The performance was one of the best I had seen in recent times and I am very happy with the result.”

Ghana now has so far amassed five points with two matches remaining.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum