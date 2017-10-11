Gyamfuah Wins Gospel Artiste of The Year @ Eastern Music Awards  

Obaapa Gyamfuah (right) receiving her awards from the organisers.

Gospel artiste Henrietta Gyamfuah Nkansah, popularly known in the gospel music scene as Obaapa Gyamfuah, has won the gospel artiste of the year at the maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards, held at Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua last Saturday, October 7.

She beat competition from artistes such as 2 Fresh 4 God, Emelia Donkor, Kobby Isaac, Phil Jay and Davida Afriyie to claim the award on the night.

In addition to the gospel artiste of the year award, the celebrated Akosombo-based gospel artiste also took home the best female vocalist of the year award. She beat the likes of Emelia Donkor, Queeny and Davida Afriyie.

At the ceremony, 22 music industry players who hail from the Eastern Region were also honoured for their contributions towards the development of the industry in the country.

The maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards which was organised by Hi 5 Productions, Presenters Association of the Eastern Region (PATER) and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) brought together top-notch industry players, including musicians, sound engineers, beats makers, bloggers, among others.

Obaapa Gyamfuah, after the awards ceremony, expressed her profound gratitude to God and all her fans for the immense support she has had since joining the gospel music industry.

“I am saying a big thank to God for His assistance. I also thank all my fans for their loyalty and support all these years,” she stated.

The gospel artiste described the awards as “quite competitive”, adding that it was the work of God.

Obaapa Gyamfua commended the organisers of the Eastern Music Awards for instituting such awards to honour and celebrate Ghanaian artistes in the Eastern Region.

Her performance at the awards ceremony after receiving the award attracted a standing ovation, especially when she performed some her of hit songs like ‘Mordichai’, among others.

Below is the full list of winners:

Gospel Song of the Year – Davida Afriyie

Highlife Song of the Year – Talanku

Raggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Ghetto Party (Chuku Lion)

Female Vocalist of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua

Male Vocalist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife Song of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)

Promoter of the Year – Odehyieba Kwasi

Best Group of the Year – Splitees

Afropop Song of the Year – Oluwa (Blutut)

Music Producer of the Year – Swanzy Kin

Collaboration Song of the Year – Bad Gal (KO7 ft. Luther)

Best Music Video of the Year – Ye Wo Krom (Atom)

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Obaapa Gyamfua

Best New Artiste of the Year – Elly Element

High Life Artiste of the Year – Hakeem Bawa

Best Rapper of the Year – Koo Ntakra

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year – Pope Skinny

Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Kasiebo

Eastsyde Song of the Year – Meba (Racky Nova ft. Wings Armani and Sean Khare)

Most Influential Artiste of the Year – Shatta Wale

Artiste of the Year – Koo Ntakra

Lifetime Achievement Award – Abirekyieba Kofi Sammy

By George Clifford Owusu