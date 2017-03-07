Gyamfi Dedicates Goal To Fans

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has assigned his side’s slender win over Elmina Sharks to the massive support from the fans.

As a result, he has dedicated his injury time goal to vociferous fans who chanted till the last minute of the game.

Fans of the Porcupine Warriors were resolute on Sunday but had to wait till the last minute to make their joy complete after visiting Sharks nearly succeeded in snatching a point at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Gyamfi slotted home the only goal in the 94th minute from a free- kick few minutes after Sharks’ goalkeeper was treated on the field by their medical team.

He said in a post-match interview that ”The supporters helped me to score the goal because even when we had a minute to end the game, they were still cheering us up. I dedicate this goal to the fans.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum