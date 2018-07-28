Gunmen Kill 2 In Bawku

Police in the Bawku Municipality have appealed to residents living along the Bawku-Garu Road to volunteer information to help arrest persons who shot and killed two men on Monday, July 23, 2018.

The unidentified deceased were among some five passengers travelling on board a three-wheeled vehicle from Bawku to Garu on July 23, 2018.

The other three passengers were on admission at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital as at the time of filing this report.

The Bawku Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Yao Tettegah, in an interview, said the Police received information at 3:00am on Tuesday, July 24 and rushed to the spot at Zabgo Community.

The gunmen did not take the belongings of the deceased nor other passengers who are in critical condition.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the gunmen chased the victims and shot and killed them a spot at Zabgo.

The Police Commander noted that the Police have not made any arrests and would continue with their investigations at Zabgo and others along the Bawku-Garu road.

He expressed optimism that other members of the communities along the road would volunteer information to help to arrest the culprits.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga