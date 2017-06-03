Gunman Arrested In Takoradi

A 22-year-old man has been apprehended at Adiembra in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis for illegally possessing a locally manufactured pistol.

The suspect, Nana Kwabena Essiah, was also said to be in possession of one round of live BB ammunition concealed in his bag.

According to some of the residents, Essiah was seen idling about behind a building in the community and suspected that he might be a member of highway robbery gang or engaging in some criminal activities.

They indicated that as they were suspicious of the behaviour of the man, they decided to report him to the police, who quickly moved to Adiembra to arrest him; he is now helping in investigation.

ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, asserted that the suspect was arrested on June 1, 2017 at about 4:30 pm.

She disclosed that when Essiah was searched on the spot, a locally manufactured pistol and BB cartridge were found in his bag.

According to the PRO, the young man failed to tell the police where he obtained the weapon from and his mission in that locality.

He has been detained at the Market Circle Police Station, Takoradi, pending further investigation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takolradi