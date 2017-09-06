Gullit Begs For Video Tweet

Ruud Gullit

Dick Advocaat insisted there was no problem between himself and Ruud Gullit after the Holland assistant coach posted an ill-advised video clip on social media.

Gullit uploaded a video to his Twitter account showing the players celebrating, getting changed and checking their phones in the dressing room following Sunday evening’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bulgaria.

Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing in France left Holland with a big task on their hands to reach next year’s showpiece event in Russia, and Sweden’s 4-0 triumph over Belarus on Sunday further hindered their cause.

Advocaat told www.onsoranje.nl: ‘I did not think Ruud’s actions were helpful. I told him that.

‘There is no problem between Ruud and me. We leave it behind us.’

Gullit said: ‘I made the clip in my enthusiasm.

‘Afterwards I realised I should not have done that. And with that we draw a line under this.’