What's New

Gullit Begs For Video Tweet

September 6, 2017

Ruud Gullit

Dick Advocaat insisted there was no problem between himself and Ruud Gullit after the Holland assistant coach posted an ill-advised video clip on social media.

Gullit uploaded a video to his Twitter account showing the players celebrating, getting changed and checking their phones in the dressing room following Sunday evening’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bulgaria.

Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing in France left Holland with a big task on their hands to reach next year’s showpiece event in Russia, and Sweden’s 4-0 triumph over Belarus on Sunday further hindered their cause.

Advocaat told www.onsoranje.nl: ‘I did not think Ruud’s actions were helpful. I told him that.

‘There is no problem between Ruud and me. We leave it behind us.’

Gullit said: ‘I made the clip in my enthusiasm.

‘Afterwards I realised I should not have done that. And with that we draw a line under this.’

 

Tags: