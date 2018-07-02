Guinness Foreign Extra Stout Scoops 2 Awards

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout (FES) was presented with the Beer of the Year and Product of the Year Awards at the 2018 Ghana Beverage Awards for its GH@60 campaign.

To celebrate Ghana’s 60 years of independence, Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd unveiled its Osagyefo bottle in 2017.

The bold, stylish bottle was conceived with the help of the Guinness Cultural Council, an initiative of imaginative individuals from Ghana who joined forces to develop the eye-catching bottle that was at the heart of Ghana’s independence celebrations.

The special celebratory bottle was designed to recognise all the incredible individuals across the country, who have demonstrated their Made of More spirit over the last 60 years.

Lesego Lebogang Babe, Marketing Manager, Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited said, “We are delighted to receive such incredible recognition for our GH@60 campaign. The 60th anniversary of independence was an important celebration in Ghana, and we wanted to mark the occasion with something special. Our Osagyefo bottle was designed to be a bold celebration of everyone in Ghana who has carved their own path since independence.”

To be selected as both the winning beer of the Year and product of the year by consumers by such well recognised individuals at the awards ceremony is testament to how well received the limited edition bottle was, she added.

The Osagyefo limited edition bottle also marked 58 years of brewing heritage for Guinness in Ghana with iconic imagery that reflected Ghana’s evolution and rich culture over the last 60 years.

The awards are judged by a panel of esteemed experts in the Ghana food and drink industry that are voted for by consumers.

The second edition, themed, ‘Inspiring Excellence in the Ghana Beverage Industry,’ was organised by Global Media Alliance.