GTA To Create Web Portal To Market Nation’s Tourism Destinations

Akwasi Agyemang

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has initiated moves to create a web portal to effectively market the nation’s tourism destinations to the outside world.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, stated that their goal is to substantially increase foreign tourist arrivals to those sites.

He said this in an address read on his behalf at the 12th Ashanti Regional Tourism Awards ceremony held in Kumasi to recognise individuals and organisations for their outstanding contribution to the growth of the industry in the region. They received citations and certificates of honour.

According to him, Ghana has some of the world’s unique tourist attraction sites – designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Among these are the Bosomtwe Lake – regarded as the largest natural lake in the world, the Kakum and Mole National Parks.

Mr Agyemang said the nation has projected to increase annual international tourist arrivals to 1.9 million by year 2026, adding that this is expected to generate revenue in excess of GH¢4.7 million.

He spoke of the determination of the GTA to go the extra mile to enrich visitor experience to tourist sites and added that they have been encouraging the construction of ‘highway rest stops’ along the major road corridors.

They also have plans to automate registration and licensing procedures to ease the processes for procuring license to operate hospitality businesses, he added.

The CEO hinted that the GTA was leading a renewed domestic tourism drive under the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana & Feel Ghana’ initiative.