Group Wants GHAMRO Probed

Rex Omar, GHAMRO Chairman

A group calling itself Concerned Members of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) in the Ashanti Region, has called for reforms into the operations of the association (GHAMRO) so as to deepen the relationship among its members.

The group has also threatened to petition the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Madam Gloria Akuffo, to institute a probe into the activities of both the previous and the current board to protect the rights of members.

The concerned group made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, to find lasting solution to the numerous problems facing the society.

The group, at the meeting, alleged that the board members had secretly changed the constitution of GHAMRO to make the term of office of its leadership four years instead of two, without the approval of the entire members.

They registered their protest against the newly adopted GHAMRO constitution as well as the last general election, which was held on March 2017 to elect its board members.

According to them, they would not accept the newly adopted constitution as well as the election, adding that fresh election should be conducted because the previous one was manipulated and a large number of the members was prevented from voting for a candidate of their choices.

They disclosed that the GHAMRO board presented a draft constitution to the members at the last annual general meet in Kumasi on May 26, last year.

According to them, the entire GHAMRO members were shocked when the draft constitution was adopted by the board without the approval of the members.

They suggested that the government should set up an independent committee to probe the activities of GHAMRO and its administrative officers to bring sanity into its operations.

The meeting attracted hundreds of industry stakeholders, including music producers, musicians and music publishers. A wide range of issues affecting the progress of the collective society such as ghost names on GHAMRO’s distribution list, accountability and equitable distribution of royalties to the rights owners among others, were discussed.

Some of the stakeholders who were spotted at the meeting were Osei Bonsu, Benjamin Owusu, Nana Tabi, Oppong Kyekyeku, Kofi Adu (Agya Koo), John Mensah Sarpong, Daniel Kusi and Osei Banahene.