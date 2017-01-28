Group Condemns NDC Women Over Otiko Djaba

Otiko Djaba

The women’s wing of the Young Patriots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency has condemned its counterparts in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for trying to tarnish the reputation of Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection and National Women Organiser of the NPP.

The NDC women’s wing had reportedly alleged that Otiko Djaba, who has been nominated for a ministerial position, ‘encouraged’ Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to say some time in 2016 that Charlotte Osei was only successful in being appointed the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) after she had granted sexual favour to the one who appointed her.

The allegation is coming at a time Madam Otiko Djaba is being vetted by the Appointments Committee for the ministerial position.

But the women’s wing of the Young Patriots in a statement signed by their president, Adjoa Arthur, stated emphatically that the said statement made by the NDC women was only “aimed at tarnishing the record and impact of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba, the Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.”

The group stated, “We the women’s wing of the Young Patriots wish to state categorically that Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba was not part of such statements. She emphatically requested for an investigation of all the allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong.”

It added, “Secondly, in the heat of the campaign, she rather called on all women in the country to condemn all acts, statements and conduct that sought to downgrade all women.

“Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba has stood at all times to champion the rights of women, children, the underprivileged and needy. These qualities have earned her the present promotion to the high office of state as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.”

It concluded, “…We also call on the Vetting Committee of our Parliament to disregard these false stories and give her (Ms. Djaba) the nod to contribute her quota to the development of our nation.”

BY Melvin Tarlue