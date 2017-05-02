GREY Group Partners Centrespread Of Nigeria

GREY, Adweek Global Agency is re-entering Nigeria by appointing Centrespread, one of Nigeria’s largest independent advertising communications groups as its affiliate in that market.

The Centrespread Group, which operates from offices in Lagos and Abuja, will rebrand as Centrespread GREY, re-establishing the global advertising giant as a leader in providing creative and effective full service marketing solutions across the African continent.

WPP, the world’s largest global media and communications agency network, made the announcement in Singapore recently, signalling yet another critical step in GREY’s growth strategy of developing its networks in fast growing and important markets and sectors in the MEA region.

The Centrespread Group will focus on developing a strong local GREY presence in Nigeria and is another step in GREY’s expansion in key African markets.

Kola Ayanwale, Centrespread CEO, says he is enthusiastic about the alliance with an iconic agency such as GREY.

“The GREY Group ranks among the world’s top advertising and marketing organisations, with an enviable global footprint. GREY’s credentials and achievements are impressive and their unique positioning of ‘Famously Effective’ resonates with the same values that have shaped Centrespread into one of Nigeria’s most successful integrated marketing communications agencies over the last three decades.

“The decision to take on the exciting opportunity of re-establishing GREY in Nigeria and across the continent is one that is met with great enthusiasm by both parties, and we look forward to being an integral part of the continued global success of GREY,” she said.

As a full service, through-the-line communications group, Centrespread has been operating since 1982 and employs about 200 staff in its seven business units.

Today, Centrespread is made up of all-inclusive integrated marketing communications units which include Centrespread Advertising; DKK, a full service agency offering the full gamut of marketing communications; Interactive Communications, a digital media and online reputation management agency; Pure Activation, a below-the-line agency focused on presence branding and activations; PR Redline, a Public Relations and Reputation Management agency; KontactPoint, an Out of Home channel company and

Mediamore, a media specialist agency.

James R. Heekin, Chairman and CEO of GREY Group said “Africa is the continent of opportunity for future-focused clients. We are delighted to partner with Centrespread, a world-class marketing organization, and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together in Nigeria and beyond in the coming years.”

Nirvik Singh, Chairman and CEO of GREY Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, is confident and energized by the new partnership.

“The most important outcome of this exciting partnership is the association with talent and expertise that will re-ignite our efforts in establishing a dynamic Nigerian presence for GREY and will also allow us to truly focus on serving international clients across the African continent”, says Singh.