Green Festival Takes Off In Cape Coast

Dela Hayes

The 2017 edition of Green Festival will tomorrow Thursday April 6 open at the Addison’s Square Garden in Cape Coast with Ghanaian and Danish Bands as well as solo artistes from both countries.

Groups scheduled to perform include Addis Ababa (Denmark), Twerampon Traditionals (Ghana), African Footprint Legends, Dela Hayes and Women of Colour Band, The Mighty I Am and Akoma Pa Cultural Troupe.

The festival, which is aimed at educating the population on the need to protect and preserve the environment, will be held in other venues including Owusor Krom and the Ghana National College in Cape Coast.

Seminars and workshops that would be moderated by experts from Denmark and Ghana would be held during the three-day festival, which ends on Saturday April 8 at Owusor Krom.

The festival also aims at introducing an economical / sustainable cultural business model for the concept of Green Mobile Studio, Green Festival and Green Concerts in various parts of Ghana. This will be met by introducing a balanced cultural business plan, which will include commercial as well as non-commercial activities and elements.

Consequently, the aim is to demonstrate that artistes can use solar technology as a means for sustainable cultural and business activities thereby helping to ensure sustainable development.

The Royal Academy of Music, Maths Records, Klejtrup Musikefterskole, Den Rytmisk Højskole, Vestergaardskolen (Denmark), African Footprint International and Media Line (Ghana) are partners of the festival.