Greater Accra Says Yes To Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku

Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region have endorsed the candidature of Sammi Awuku, who is vying for the National Organiser position of the party.

Speaking at a well-attended press conference held at the NPP’s regional office, Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the party, Prince Obeng, said “his efficient communication skills and organizational acumen ensured that our campaign message did not only descend to the electorate but was also understood by all.”

“Sammi was very passionate about subjects that concerned the youth and he spoke on major platforms, walked through the nooks and crannies, ghettoes, churches, mosques, etc, to expose the inefficiencies and incoherencies in the John Mahama administration. Trainee teachers and nurses’ allowances that had been cancelled, unemployment that was bedeviling the young people of this country, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) that was on its knees and corruption that was running faster than Ford Expedition were Sammi’s favourite subjects. He spoke on these subjects with boldness and bravery to give hope to the youth of the country,” he added.

Belief

Touching on the 2020 general elections, he said the task ahead would be enormous, adding “to win 2020 election and consolidate power beyond eight years will require different strategies from what we used in 2016.”

For him, “It’s therefore imperative that we build an election winning machinery oiled by empowered, well-resourced and motivated officers at the constituencies and polling stations.”

According to him, “Championing this cause would require tried, tested and trusted national executives, who will relentlessly pursue and promote the welfare of party members; executives, who will implement training programmes to equip communicators to amplify government’s achievements and debunk NDC’s propaganda; executives who will foster party-government relationship.”

The party executives indicated that “one of such executives we badly need and trust him to deliver above expectation is Sammi Awuku.”

“As we did four years ago, we, the Greater Accra Regional team, endorse and throw our weight behind Sammi Awuku to become our next National Organiser. We are by this statement sending a strong signal that the party is united behind Sammi,” Prince Obeng declared.

Blay, Boadu endorsement

They also took the opportunity to back Freddie Blay and John Boadu for the National Chairman and General Secretary positions respectively.

According to them, a winning team does not deserve to be replaced.

“The trio- Sammi, Freddie and John- worked so hard to secure victory for the party in the 2016 general elections apart from the unity they brought to the NPP during and after the disturbances which led to the suspension of three national executives from office.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu