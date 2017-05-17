Greater Accra Regional Hospital Officially Open

Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly known as Ridge Hospital, was on Wednesday May 17 officially opened for public use with a call on the management of the facility to maintain it and keep it in good shape for the longest possible time.



Speaking at a ceremony to open the hospital, Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu said: “At every turn [the question is], can it be maintained and do we come back here in 10 years after to see the same thing or something different and maybe worse than what we are seeing? My answer is yes, it can be maintained but only with the right kind of leadership, attitude and knowledge. I will, therefore, at this stage entreat the management of this hospital to pledge to themselves to keep this facility in a good state for the longest possible time.”



He added that he was aware of the challenges confronting most of the health care institutions to which “government will in due course engage key stakeholders to develop comprehensive structures and sustainable management practices towards the growth of our hospitals”.



The hospital is expected to adequately meet the growing demand for secondary and tertiary level care services in the Greater Accra Region.



When the phase II of the hospital is completed, the facility will replace the existing Ridge Hospital. The proposed project is expected to be a compact medium-rise building with associated electromechanical installations.



The Greater Accra Regional Hospital was funded through a credit facility provided by the Export-Import Bank of the United States for an amount of US$157,500,000 and HSBC Bank for an amount of US$92,500,000 respectively.



The key departments include surgery, radiology (MRI, CT Scan, X-Ray, ECG and Ultrasound), internal medicine, pharmacy, maternal & paediatric care, accident emergency, ophthalmology, dermatology, physiotherapy, dentistry, urology, cardiology, laboratory, anaesthesia, teaching, medical gas systems, sewerage treatment, among others.

-Classfmonline