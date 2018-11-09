Grant Pledges ‘Never Say Die’ Revival

Hearts’ CEO Mark Noonan (L) and Grant displaying the latter’s shirt

Newly-hired Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant, has promised to rekindle the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit that once moved the club to take ‘territories.’

Announcing his appointment and unveiling at the Sun City Hotel Apartment, he appealed to all true Phobians to embrace the ‘Revolution’.

The ex Black Stars striker, 46, said at the ceremony, “I understand the expectations at a Club like Hearts and I’m ready to get to work. Under my leadership, we will bring back the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit”.

“My sincere thanks go out to the Club’s esteemed leaders for having the faith and confidence in me to return the Club to its position at the pinnacle of African football.”

He added “I ask all true Phobians to fully embrace and support this exciting new chapter. Together, we will rise again.”

His employers have tasked him to win trophies on the domestic front including beating bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko and conquer the continent.

Until recently, Grant was the Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks.

He was also Technical Director for Cape-Coast based Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum