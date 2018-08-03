Grand Durbar For Afenorto

Mepe Afenorto Festival

The chiefs and people of Mepe Traditional Area in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region will round off their annual Afenorto Festival with a grand durbar at Mepe tomorrow with expectation of very distinguished government officials making time to grace the occasion.

It is expected that President Akufo-Addo will attend the festival with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, as well other distinguished sons and daughters of the land.

Recently in Accra when the festival was launched, the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the festival serves as a unique opportunity for sons and daughters of the land to come home and contribute to the development of the town.

“Afenorto has become a unique rallying point for people from the area to come home and think about the progress of the town and also to pull resources for the development of the town,” he said and expressed the hope that this year’s festival will be unique in pushing the developmental agenda of the town to a higher level.

