Grace Omaboe Mom Dies At 105

Maame Dokono

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has reportedly lost her mother.

Madam Rebecca Afia Daadom who hails from Abirim in the Eastern Region has died at the age of 105.

“It’s true…my mum is dead…She died this morning and we are currently taking her to the mortuary. She was 105 and gave birth to six children; three females and three males. I’m her second born but the first born is dead so I’m now considered as the eldest,” Maame Dokono told razzonline.com.

Delineating on what killed her late mum, Maame Dokono who became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time after starring in the hit Akan drama series Obra on GBC TV told razzonline.com that “old age killed my mum…she went into coma for a while and just yesterday my sister called to tell me that my mum was speaking and needed water, so she gave her water and after that she passed on this morning.“

– Razzonline