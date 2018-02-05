Grace Nortey Cries Over Ghana Movie Awards Plaque

Grace Nortey

Veteran actress Grace Nortey has registered her disappointment with organisers of Ghana Movie Award (GMA) over what has been described as a disrespect to her talent.

According to the 81-year-old actress, organisers of the award ceremony have not presented her Ghana Movie Awards statuette to her six years after winning the award.

During the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards, she was adjudged best cameo actress for her role in ‘Adams Apples’ directed by Shirley Frimpong Manso.

She never received her plaque and several efforts to retrieve the award from the then CEO of the GMA, Fred Nuamah, proved futile.

“The one who picked the award on my behalf said as soon as the plaque was presented to her, they (organisers) took the plaque from her when she got to the backstage. The organisers presented it to another person,” she revealed on Onua FM.

“I have made several efforts speaking to Fred Nuamah, the founder of Ghana Movie Awards, to give me the plaque but all my effort have proven futile. Two years ago, I met Fred Nuamah, I asked him about my plaque and he told me he is preparing the plaques for some of the winners so he will give mine to me when they are ready and till date I have not received the plaque,” she added.

“I’m hurt I have not received my plaque and I have decided not to ask Fred Nuamah for the plaque again,” Grace Nortey concluded.