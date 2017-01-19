GRA Upgrades Training School

Ghana Revenue Academy

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has completed four out of several projects in line with its vision to transform the Ghana Revenue Academy at Kpetoe in the Volta Region into an international revenue university.

The four projects include an ultramodern administration block, lecture hall complex, male hostel and female hostel. These state of the art projects were commissioned recently at the GRA Academy at Kpetoe by the Commissioner General of the Authority, Mr. George Blankson.

Addressing a durbar during the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Blankson noted that the projects were aimed at making the Academy a model revenue university in the West African sub-region and beyond.

He was optimistic that the constant upgrade of the Academy was positioning the institution and its products in becoming one of the best in the world when it comes to serving the tax-payer better.

All the projects were estimated at about GH¢12.6 million; GH¢2.7 million for the Administration and Lecture halls, GH¢5.5 million for the male hostel and GH¢4.4million for the female hostel. The two-storey female hostel has 42 rooms, while the three-storey male hostel has 56 rooms.

Mr Blankson expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the Agortime-Kpetoe Traditional Area for releasing land to the Academy and also giving the Academy such unflinching support over the years. He thanked Maripoma Enterprise Limited and other contractors for executing the project on schedule.

The Acting Commandant of the Academy, Mr. Junior Appiah Warden stressed that with the pace of development and innovation, the academy was becoming the centre of excellence in offering training in revenue administration and thanked the GRA management for its foresight and support.

He announced that an Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory, conference halls and cafeteria is under construction and when they are completed it would make the Academy one of the well-equipped and preferred choice of revenue training in the sub-region.

Nene Nuer Keteku III, Konor of Agotime, in a speech read on his behalf, commended GRA for choosing to set up their Academy in Kpetoe and also making good use of the land. He prayed for continued partnership between the traditional council and the people on one hand and the academy on the other to foster mutual benefits.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com)