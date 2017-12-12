GRA Shuts Down Metro TV Over Tax Debt

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down Metro TV over non-payment of taxes, ClassFMonline.com, has gathered.



The station was closed down in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 December.



A source within the Accra-based television station told ClassFMonline.com that the new owners, Jospong Group of companies, were not aware of certain tax liabilities left by the previous owners, thus, its non-payment and the consequential closure of the station by the GRA.



The station is currently off air and likely to remain so for a couple of days, according to sources.



It is not yet clear if the new management will pick up the inherited tax liability.



Last week, the GRA almost shut down the Accra Mall over non-payment of taxes amounting to GHS2.3 million.



The management of the mall hurriedly paid the debt minutes before the GRA officials stormed the premises to shut it down.



