GRA Grabs First Gold…In Hockey Championship

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Saturday made history when they won gold in the just-ended Africa Cup for Club Championship at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch.

The win, (1-0), courtesy Roberta Sarfo ended Ghana’s 29th trophy drought and became its first ever gold in the competition; denying Telkom Orange from Kenya a 10th gold medal in the competition.

The heroine of the day, Roberta said after the game: “I did not want to let my team and country down that was why I went in for the ball. I am more than happy that we won the tournament and I thank my teammates for the support.”

Head Coach of GRA ladies, Osei Boakye Yiadom stated that when they lost to the Kenyans earlier, they revised their tactics which resulted in the historic win.

Ghana’s Police Ladies also won bronze after beating Kada Queens from Kaduna State, Nigeria 3-1 in penalty strokes. Their game ended 1-1 after the fourth quarter.

In the male’s category, El Sharkia from Egypt recorded a 1-0 win through Edres Al-Sayed, over their compatriots, Eastern Company(Defending champions) to lift the ultimate.

GRA men on the other hand won bronze after beating their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1.

Mavis Boatemaa Berko of GRA ladies emerged the best player in the tournament, while Nafisatu Umaru from Ghana Police ladies took home the top scorer’s prize with nine goals, with Cynthia Akine from Telkom Orange winning the best goalkeeper award.

In the men’s category, Ahmed Mahmud Ali from El Sharkia was adjudged the best player, while Shareden Mohammed from Eastern Company finished the tourney as the best goalkeeper.

Three players; Johnny Botsio (Trustees), Hossan Ezam (El Sharkia) and Mohammed Abutalhed were joint top scorers with five goals apiece in the one-week tourney.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum