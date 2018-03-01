GPL Postponed

The 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season which was set to commence this weekend has been postponed indefinitely, Ghanaweb can confirm.

The Professional League Board on Monday, 26th February launched the league, paving way for the start of the 2017/2018 season.

However, a statement written by the Ghana Football Association and copied to Ghanaweb.com indicates that match day one of the league has been postponed.

“Please be informed that match day one of the 2017/2018 has been postponed to a new date to be announced later,” the statement read.