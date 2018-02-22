GPL Kicks Off March 2

Kwesi Nyantakyi – GFA President

Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has proposed March 2, 2018 for the start of the Ghana Premier League.

A consultative meeting yesterday at the Ghana FA secretariat in Accra unanimously agreed to kick-off the delayed season on the weekend of the new month.

The Ghana top-flight was scheduled to start on 10 February but a suit from Great Olympics forced its postponement.

An Accra Human Rights Court’s decision to dismiss the interlocutory injunction placed on the relegated Ghana Premier League paved the way for the Ghana FA to go ahead.